ib vogt agrees to sell 98.4 MWp projct portfolio in Italy

International solar developer, ib vogt, has entered into an agreement to sell a 98.4 MWp solar photovoltaic project portfolio to Rubis Photosol, one of France’s leading producers of photovoltaic energy. The portfolio is comprised of 10 photovoltaic and agrivoltaic projects in the Lazio region of Italy and has been 100% funded by ib vogt. The portfolio has been developed by ib vogt and its two joint venture partners, Christoph Drewes Energieberatung GmbH and Hans Karl Pichler.

The projects are currently under development and will be purchased on a one-by-one basis over the next 12 – 18 months as each project reaches ready-to-build (RTB) status. The first two projects to have already reached RTB status represent 25 MWp of the nearly 100 MWp portfolio and were acquired on 28 June 2023. The remaining eight projects are expected to individually reach RTB over the next year, with the last project reaching RTB by 2Q24, upon which they will be financed and developed by Rubis Photosol.

“We are pleased to deliver this large portfolio to Rubis Photosol and support them in their first entrance into the Italian electricity market,” said Anton Milner, CEO of ib vogt. “All 10 projects will be developed with close attention to their environmental and social impact. I would like to thank everyone involved in this transaction for their outstanding effort and support, allowing us to further achieve our goal of powering the energy transition.”

This transaction represents ib vogt’s first sale from a multi-gigawatt portfolio of projects in development throughout Italy. The company currently has two other permitted projects in the country, comprising over 380 MWp in solar projects in total.

