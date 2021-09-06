MYTILINEOS and Enel Group sign solar agreement

MYTILINEOS S.A. (MYTILINEOS), through its Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit, has signed an agreement with Enel Green Power Romania SRL, part of the Enel Group, for the sale of approximately 90 MW solar portfolio in Romania, consisting of two solar farms, planned to achieve commercial operations by the end of 2022/beginning of 2023.

The projects are developed in co-operation with Renergy Power Plants, a well-established engineering and renewable energy development company with a significant track record in Europe, Asia and South America. The RSD Business Unit will undertake the further development and construction of the projects.

These solar farms are located in the South Region of Romania, close to Bucharest. Specifically, the major project is Calugareni, a 63 MW ready to build solar farm, with construction being scheduled to start by the end of 2021. The remaining 26 MW are currently under development.

The company was advised by Ernst & Young LLP (Energy Law) and Volciuc-Ionescu on the transaction.

At the same time, through its RSD Business Unit, it is implementing a project development and investment platform for solar photovoltaic (PV) and storage projects and currently electrifies approximately 118 MW of solar PVs in Australia and 3.5 MW in Cyprus, which will commence contributing to the company’s financial results from 2H2021. These projects are part of a total pipeline of 4 GW of solar PV and energy storage projects under various stages of development, in Iberia, Spain; Italy; UK; Cyprus; Romania; Chile; Australia and South Korea, for which it will assess options to monetise or integrate in its operations.

