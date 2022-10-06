Matrix Renewables launches Olivares commercially operation

Matrix Renewables, the TPG Rise-backed renewable energy platform, has announced the launch of its Olivares Solar Plant’s commercial operations.

The Olivares PV project, which has been under construction for the past year in the Spanish province of Jaen, Andalusia, opens with a capacity of 50 MW. It is the first of Matrix Renewables’ plants in Spain to become commercially operational and will deliver enough new clean electricity to meet the needs of around 30 000 households annually, avoiding emissions of over 44 tpy tons of CO 2 -e.

The construction of the Olivares PV project created over 300 jobs. Additionally, the execution and operation of the project will provide robust biodiversity protection and management measures, particularly with regards to regionally important birds and other wildlife. The plant has a 10-year power purchase agreement, which starts in 4Q22.

Speaking about this new milestone, Luis Sabaté, President and COO, Matrix Renewables, commented: “Today, we achieved a significant milestone for Matrix Renewables, as our first project of many becomes commercially operational in Spain. It is extremely humbling to know that we are making a difference to Spanish families and businesses by providing new sustainable energy at this challenging time for energy in our country.”

