RWE commissions 46 MW solar farm in Portugal

RWE is making good progress in expanding its Iberian solar business. RWE has now commissioned its 46 MWac ground-mounted Morgavel solar photovoltaic (PV) farm in Portugal. The farm is located south of Lisbon in Morgavel, Sines, on an area of 112 ha. Approximately 91 000 bifacial solar modules, which allow solar radiation to be absorbed from the front as well as from the rear side of the module, were installed at this site. The construction works for the solar plant were carried out by Omexom Portugal. Construção e Manutenção Eletromecânica (CME) was the contractor for the substation and grid connection works.

“I am very proud that the Morgavel solar farm has been commissioned as our first asset in Portugal. It will supply approximately 42 000 Portuguese homes with green electricity and make a substantial contribution towards achieving the local climate targets. The farm will further strengthen our already strong renewables footprint on the Iberian Peninsula as well as our global solar portfolio,” commented Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe and Australia.

Following the commissioning of three new solar farms with a total capacity of 98 MWac (Las Vaguadas, Casa Valdes, and Puerta del Sol) and starting construction of the 92 MWac Gazulesproject during the past 12 months in Spain, RWE has a solar capacity of approximately 300 MWac with six large-scale PV projects in operation and one under construction on the Iberian Peninsula. After the commissioning of the innovative Orkoien onshore project, RWE Renewables Iberia has onshore wind farms with a total capacity of around 500 MW in operation.

