BluEarth Renewables acquires solar projects from Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc. has announced that it has sold an ownership interest in its Hays and Jenner solar projects to BluEarth Renewables.

BluEarth will also assume management responsibilities of the projects. Located in southeast Alberta, Canada, both projects are 31 MWp (23 MW AC ) in size. The projects are co-owned by Conklin Métis Local 193, an indigenous community based in the rural hamlet of Conklin and part of the Athabasca Oil Sands region in eastern Alberta. Both projects are expected to start commercial operation in 2021.

The Hays and Jenner solar projects will use Canadian Solar's bifacial modules and single-axis trackers, further commercialising this technology in Canada after being first deployed on Canadian Solar's Suffield Solar Project, which is now owned by BluEarth.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.