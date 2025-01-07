EirGrid: Renewables provided close to half of electricity in December

Electricity from renewable sources provided for close to half of total demand in December 2024, according to provisional data from grid operator EirGrid.

The majority of renewable electricity generated last month came from wind farms, which accounted for over 40% of all electricity used in Ireland. Total generation from wind energy amounted to 1287 GWh over the month.

Overall, renewables provided 46.7% of electricity in December when other sources including grid scale solar and hydropower are included.

Overall electricity system demand stood at 3110 GWh for December.

Gas generation accounted for 38% of all electricity used in December, with 12% being imported via interconnection, 2% coming from coal, and the remaining 1% from other sources.

Cumulative data for 2024 is subject to finalisation and reporting by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

The SEAI will include some non-centrally monitored generation (such as small scale combined heat and power and microgeneration) which will impact the annual cumulative figures.

EirGrid is responsible for leading Ireland's transition to a low carbon future so that 80% of electricity can come from renewables, as set out in Government targets.

Currently the electricity grid can accommodate up to 75% of electricity from renewable sources at any one time. This is known as the system non-synchronous penetration (SNSP) limit. EirGrid is aiming to further increase the SNSP limit.

Diarmaid Gillespie, Director of System Operations at EirGrid, said: “Wind energy contributed strongly to electricity generation last month, marking one of the highest December figures for wind energy generation on record according to provisional data.”

