Plenitude doubles installed capacity in Spain

Plenitude has expanded its installed capacity from renewable sources in Spain by 400 MW, reaching nearly 950 MW of photovoltaic (PV) and wind power projects, more than double compared with 2023.

In particular, Plenitude has recently completed the installation of 150 MW of the Caparacena project in Granada, consisting of three PV plants nearly accounting for 50 MW capacity each. The electricity connection to the national transmission grid is ensured by a 400 kV substation, the construction of which has just been completed, and another 200 kV substation and line shared with other operators.

Moreover, Plenitude also completed the construction of other plants totalling nearly 250 MW in the solar parks of Renopool, in Extremadura, and Guillena, in Andalusia.

Thanks also to these operations, the company has reached its target of 4 GW of installed capacity globally in 2024.

“During 2024 Plenitude has registered significant organic growth in Spain with the completion of several renewable projects realised also thanks to the good relationships we have developed locally. Spain is a strategic country for our company and we want to have a positive impact in the areas where we operate, not only economically, but also on the communities that host us,” said Mariangiola Mollicone, Head of Western Europe Renewables and Managing Director of Plenitude?in Spain.

In addition, Plenitude in Spain has a pipeline of further nearly 820 MW of plants already under construction. It is expected that this portfolio of projects will be completed between 2025 – 2026, in line with the company's long-term strategy in the renewable business and in the country.

