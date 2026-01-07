Taiwan’s renewable power capacity to reach 50.7 GW by 2035, forecasts GlobalData

Taiwan’s power sector has entered a new operating environment following the completion of its nuclear power phase-out in May 2025.

With the shutdown of the last operating reactor, the government has intensified its focus on expanding renewable energy and flexible gas-fired generation to replace lost baseload supply while progressively reducing coal reliance in an isolated, import-dependent power system. Within this framework, renewable energy has become central to long-term capacity planning, energy security, and emissions reduction objectives, with Taiwan’s renewable power capacity projected to reach around 50.7 GW by 2035 from around 19.1 GW in 2024, reported by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s report, ‘Taiwan Power Market Trends and Analysis by Capacity, Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Regulations, Key Players and Forecast to 2035,’ reveals that Taiwan’s renewable power capacity expansion reflects sustained investment in clean energy technologies under the Renewable Energy Development Act, alongside grid reinforcement programs led by Taipower to support higher renewable penetration in an isolated system.

Solar photovoltaics (PV) and offshore wind will account for the majority of renewable capacity growth over the forecast period. Solar PV capacity is projected to increase from around 14.3 GW in 2024 to approximately 31.2 GW by 2035, supported by rooftop deployment programmes, floating solar projects, and utility scale installations. Offshore wind capacity is forecast to expand from around 3 GW in 2024 to about 17.4 GW by 2035, driven by phased offshore wind development programmes, long-term power purchase agreements, and continued investment in grid connection infrastructure. Onshore wind and other renewable technologies play a more limited role due to land constraints and permitting challenges.

Mohammed Ziauddin, Power Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “Taiwan’s renewable expansion is being driven by legally anchored climate targets under the Climate Change Response Act and implementation frameworks under the Renewable Energy Development Act. Following the completion of the nuclear phase-out in 2025, policy focus has intensified on offshore wind, solar PV, energy storage, and grid upgrades to maintain system reliability while meeting rising industrial electricity demand in a fully isolated power system.”

Natural gas remains central to Taiwan’s power system architecture. The retirement of nuclear capacity has increased reliance on LNG-backed gas-fired generation to provide baseload and balancing capacity as renewable penetration rises. Supported by expanded LNG import terminals, regasification capacity, and high-efficiency combined-cycle gas turbines, gas-based power capacity is projected to increase from around 20.1 GW in 2024 to approximately 40.9 GW by 2035. Gas-fired generation continues to play a critical role in maintaining reserve margins, operational flexibility, and supply security amid growing dependence on imported fuels.

Ziauddin concluded: “Taiwan’s power sector is evolving towards a gas-renewables system following the nuclear exit, with renewable capacity expanding rapidly alongside continued investment in LNG-backed thermal generation. Offshore wind and solar PV are reshaping the generation mix, while gas remains essential for reliability in an isolated and import-dependent system. This balanced pathway supports Taiwan’s net-zero ambitions while safeguarding power system resilience through 2035.”

