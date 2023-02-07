Goldbeck Solar appointed for the construction of Canadian solar farm

Goldbeck Solar, an international company specialising in the construction of photovoltaic (PV) systems with business activities in more than 20 countries, has announced the commencement of the construction of Fox Coulee solar farm, owned by Neoen, the French independent producer of renewable energy, operating in 16 countries.

This construction will lead to the commissioning of a 93 MWp solar farm in Alberta, Canada: Fox Coulee – Neoen, who owns 100% of this solar farm, has awarded Goldbeck Solar with a turnkey EPC contract.

The Fox Coulee solar farm will be Neoen’s first ground-breaking in North America and is planned to be completed for 1Q24. Upon completion, it will be capable of producing clean energy to power over 20 000 residential homes and will contribute to the target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 set by the Province of Alberta and the federal government.

Both Goldbeck Solar and Neoen are actively contributing to the energy transition: the green electricity to be produced by Fox Coulee solar farm will avoid the emission of 70 000 t of CO 2 . Thus, the farm will contribute to Alberta’s plan to deploy 5 GW of renewables by 2030, with the goal of generating 30% of its electricity from renewables by the end of the decade, while also phasing out coal.

This is a significant step in strengthening Goldbeck Solar’s presence in the country with the objectives of establishing commitment and indicating an intent to become a leading player in Alberta and Canada.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.