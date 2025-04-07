Axpo begins work on two solar power plants in Germany

Axpo has commenced the construction of two ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) power plants in northern Germany. The new projects are a significant step in the company’s strategy to expand its presence in the German solar market.

The two solar power plants are being built in the municipalities of Borgdorf-Seedorf and Eisendorf, approximately 30 km southwest of Kiel. Together, they will cover more than 38 ha. of land. The facility in Borgdorf-Seedorf will have a capacity of 30 MWp, while Eisendorf’s solar power plant will generate 15 MWp. Both projects are scheduled to go into operation by the end of 2025.

Axpo Head of Solar, Antoine Millioud, said: “These new solar power plants are an important contribution to the energy transition in Germany. With an annual production of more than 45.5 GWh of green energy, they will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and support the shift towards sustainable energy.”

Project details:

Borgdorf-Seedorf: 30 MWp capacity; approximately 20 ha. site.

Eisendorf: 15 MWp capacity; approximately 18 ha. site. Total annual production: more than 45.5 GWh.



The solar power plants will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and are designed to reliably and efficiently contribute to the region's power supply. They also exemplify Axpo’s long-term vision of advancing renewable energy development.

Millioud added: “Germany is an important market for Axpo’s solar activities, and these projects demonstrate our commitment to advancing the energy transition. We’re proud to be involved in projects that not only contribute to sustainability but also offer tangible economic and social benefits.”