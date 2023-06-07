Bouygues E&S secures design and build contract with Bluefield Partners LLP

Bouygues Energies & Services, a company of Equans, a global leader in energy, digital and industrial transitions, has secured a contract for the design, build, and operation and maintenance (O&M) of a solar farm with an approximate capacity of 50 MWp with Bluefield Partners LLP, a London-based investment specialist in renewable energy and solar PV assets.

Due for energisation in 2023, the scheme will comprise the delivery of EPC services for a new solar farm located in Yelvertoft, a small village in Northamptonshire, spanning 81.5 ha. of land. Bouygues E&S will also provide the operation and maintenance of the farm for two years post-construction.

The 82 186 solar panels will supply clean, green energy for approximately 40 years to 15 000 homes, and will be the first solar farm designed and built by Bouygues E&S in the UK to use BiFacial solar panels. These panels generate power from both sides and can produce more electricity than conventional solar panels.

Gregory Allouis, Energy Solutions Director for Bouygues E&S, said: “We are delighted to be Bluefield Partners LLP’s partner of choice for this important scheme. Our experience in the renewable energy sector is second to none and is demonstrated through the best in class service we have and continue to provide our clients. Through our client-centric approach, core values and commitments, we will build safely, on time and on budget a high performing solar farm to maximise Bluefield’s investment while boosting local biodiversity at the same time. We look forward to working closely with the client on this contract and developing a strong long-term partnership to help drive forward the energy transition of our societies.”

James Armstrong, Managing Partner of Bluefield Partners LLP, commented: ‘We are pleased to be partnering with Bouygues E&S on this important project. Their expertise in this field made them an ideal partner for us in this development and we look forward to working with them in progressing this large scale solar farm to provide a new clean energy infrastructure project at scale.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.