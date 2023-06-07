Ørsted commits to reuse or recycle all solar panels

Ørsted is the world’s first energy developer to commit to reuse or recycle all solar panels from its global portfolio of solar farms with immediate effect.

Solar energy is a key technology for the green energy transition and for limiting global warming. The deployment of this technology requires vast amounts of virgin materials. The mining of these has environmental and social impacts, and competition to secure access to these materials is on the rise.

To lower dependency on virgin materials, a key solution is to reuse or recycle end-of-life solar panels and bring the materials back into manufacturing.

Today, reusing and recycling solar panels is limited, and landfilling is still common practice. This means that materials with a high value to the green energy transition are simply let go to waste.

Ingrid Reumert, Senior Vice President, and Head of Global Stakeholder Relations at Ørsted, says: “We want to create a world that runs entirely on green energy, and we want to do it in a sustainable way. Addressing the most critical waste problem of the solar industry, while mitigating social and environmental impacts in the supply chain, is essential to doing so. This is an industry-first commitment and complements our already existing ambition to reuse or recycle all wind turbine blades.”

Ørsted has also announced a new partnership with SOLARCYCLE, a technology-based solar recycling company, to process and recycle Ørsted’s end-of-life solar panels from its projects across the US, which is one of the main solar markets for Ørsted.

Reumert added: “With this global solar commitment, Ørsted is leveraging its position as a leader in sustainability and renewable energy to incentivise the creation of a market for – the recycling of solar panels – and with the SOLARCYCLE partnership, we’re taking the first tangible steps to ensure that critical materials needed for green energy will be reused or recycled.”

SOLARCYCLE’s recycling facility in Texas extracts the valuable materials from panels, including metals like silver, copper, and aluminium, and materials such as glass and silicon. SOLARCYCLE can take these materials and refine them to make the next generation of newer, higher-efficiency solar panels.

