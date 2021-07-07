BayWa r.e. reaches milestone in Southeast Asia

Global renewable energy developer, service provider and distributor, BayWa r.e., is celebrating five years supporting the Southeast Asia solar installer network with an average y/y sales growth of 50%.

Defying uncertainty brought about by the pandemic, the solar distribution team has continued to bring a low carbon future to customers across the region. The team has worked hard to bring their global expertise, technology and solutions to local markets.

In the last 18 months, the BayWa r.e. Solar Distribution team has begun operating across the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, and even more remote regions within Malaysia and Indonesia.

Since entering the region, BayWa r.e. has made more than 3000 deliveries to various commercial, industrial and residential customers – helping thousands of households and businesses to gain access to clean, renewable energy.

The solar distribution services have grown significantly by providing training and innovative distribution models to better support their installer network and local EPC – in turn helping them to grow their business and better serve their customers.

BayWa r.e.’s Solar Distribution team’s latest move has been to help support installers in Vietnam. With a full legal setup and a fully operational local warehouse, the stage is set for an expansive strategy where ASEAN nations play a central role.

In addition to supporting the solar distribution market in Southeast Asia, BayWa r.e. has also been busy developing new projects for commercial and industrial customers and utility scale renewable assets. In the past five years, it has successfully brought online 500 MW of renewable energy in Asia Pacific.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.