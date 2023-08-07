Matrix Renewables acquires Pleasant Valley solar project from rPlus Energies

Matrix Renewables, a TPG Rise-backed global renewable energy platform, has acquired a controlling interest in the Pleasant Valley solar project from rPlus Energies. The Pleasant Valley solar project is a 200 MWac/261 MWdc solar project located in Idaho, the US, which will deliver energy to the Idaho Power system and contribute to Meta’s goal to support 100% of its operations with renewable energy. Specifically, output from the project will go into the same grid that supports Meta’s new data centre in Kuna, Idaho.

The Pleasant Valley solar project was awarded a power purchase agreement (PPA) through a negotiated process with Meta and Idaho Power. This PPA was made possible through the collaborative efforts between Meta and Idaho Power to develop a special energy services agreement that will allow Meta access to renewables to support its local operations. The project will begin construction in 3Q23.

“We are very pleased with the acquisition of the Pleasant Valley Solar Project and look forward to begin construction and finalise project financing over the coming months,” said Cindy Tindell, Managing Director and Head of US for Matrix Renewables. “We highly value rPlus as a partner, including the deep connection with the community that they bring to the table. Matrix is excited to be part of this landmark project in Idaho.”

“rPlus is proud to partner with Matrix Renewables on this impactful project for Idaho and its growing renewable energy infrastructure,” added Luigi Resta, rPlus Energies President and CEO. “This project represents a significant investment in the region’s energy independence and continued economic development. Both companies are committed to growing and partnering with the Ada County community as this solar project is brought online and through the lifespan of the project.”

