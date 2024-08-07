RWE and Salzgitter Group sign green PPA

RWE Supply & Trading and the Salzgitter Group have agreed a long-term green electricity supply power purchase agreement (PPA) for up to 64 GW/h per year. The contract will run for seven years and begins in 2027.

The green electricity will come from the 180 MW peak Boitzenburger Land solar park in Brandenburg. Covering an area of around 170 ha., it is one of the largest photovoltaic systems in Germany. The park has been in operation since autumn 2023 and is jointly owned by Solarenergie Boitzenburger Land GmbH, the GP JOULE Group and Mainova AG; the latter is responsible for marketing the electricity. Due to direct marketing via PPAs, the solar park does not require a feed-in tariff under the Renewable Energy Sources Act.

Green electricity for steel production

With the SALCOS® – Salzgitter Low CO 2 Steelmaking transformation programme, the Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, the largest company in the Salzgitter Group, will gradually convert its steel production to electricity and hydrogen-based processes from 2026. The aim is to achieve almost completely CO 2 -free production from 2033, replacing the traditional blast furnace route with production processes using direct reduction and electric arc furnaces.

“We are delighted to be able to support our long standing customer Salzgitter in realising its sustainability strategy," commented David Egyptien, Head of Commodity Solutions Germany & Benelux at RWE Supply & Trading. "The demand for CO 2 -free electricity supplies from renewable sources is growing strongly. With our energy solutions, we want to promote climate protection in all areas of the economy."

Marco Hauer, Head of Energy Procurement at Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, said: "Large quantities of greenhouse gases are currently still being released during conventional steel production. That is why we are driving forward the switch to a virtually CO 2 -free steel production process on a large scale. We are getting serious about green energy sources. By 2025, half of our electricity requirements will come from non-fossil sources, and by 2030 we want to be using 100% green electricity."

Green growth in the domestic market

RWE has more than 20 years of experience in the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. In its home market of Germany, the company operates onshore wind farms and solar plants with a total installed capacity of around 700 MW. In order to drive forward the expansion of renewable energy, RWE plans to invest around €11 billion net in green generation capacities in Germany by 2030.

