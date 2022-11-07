R.Power begins construction of 72 MWp projects in Portugal

R.Power, a leading Polish independent power producer and photovoltaics (PV) farm developer, has started works on a portfolio of 72 MWp PV farm projects. R.Power is currently the largest Polish investor in Portugal in the field of PV, with projects located in different parts of the country, including the following districts: Alentejo, Santarém, Portalegre and Castelo Branco.

All PV farms will use bifacial panels, which can produce electricity from both of their sides. The projects are expected to generate a total of around 120 GWh of electricity per year. The annual reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, compared to those from gas-fired power stations, will be almost 40 000 t, the equivalent of 16 000 passenger cars. All farms are expected to be built by the end of 2023.

“Portugal is one of the countries that is developing green energy projects at the fastest rate, both solar and hydrogen-based. This is where we opened our first office abroad and where we plan to grow strongly in the upcoming years. In the medium term, we want to build a portfolio of 300 MWp projects. We are just starting to build more projects, which is an important step towards achieving this goal,” said Przemek Pieta, Co-Founder and CEO of R.Power.

Portugal is now one of the European leaders in green energy. In 2021, the share of electricity sourced from renewable sources was 60% (this year it will decrease due to the historic drought, which has reduced hydroelectric power). According to SolarPower Europe, the country had around 1.5 GW of installed solar project capacity at the end of 2021. This is expected to increase to as much as 9 GWp by 2030, according to the authorities.

R.Power S.A. is the leading integrated independent solar power producer in Poland, with a growing presence in Italy, Portugal, Spain, Germany and Romania. R.Power S.A.’s activities cover the entire value chain of the solar energy sector, including the development of photovoltaic power plant projects, photovoltaic power plants engineering, procurement and construction, operations and maintenance and production of green energy (as an independent power producer). The company is currently developing a portfolio of more than 7 GWp of PV assets and has a portfolio of limited-risk projects (built, under construction or ready for construction) of approximately 0.8 GWp.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe.