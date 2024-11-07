ENGIE to construct three new Irish solar farms

ENGIE, a leading global energy and services group, has announced the contract award for construction of three new solar farms in Ireland, its first onshore renewable projects in the country. ENGIE has appointed ENGIE Astatine and TLI Group to build the assets.

Located in the counties of Galway and Limerick, the sites will have a combined installed capacity of 18 MWp and generate enough electricity to provide affordable, clean power to 4100 homes.

The solar farms in Ardnadoman, Dromsallagh, and Rooaun are part of six projects – with a cumulative capacity of 60 MWp – awarded under the Renewable Energy Support Scheme (RESS) 3 auction in 2023, a government initiative designed to promote the development of utility scale renewable energy sources in Ireland.

Construction of the initial three solar farms is expected to begin in January 2025, with a projected commissioning date of 2H25.

As part of its commitment to sustainable development, ENGIE will also establish a community benefit fund for each solar farm. This fund will allocate approximately €34 000/y to support local communities, with oversight provided by a dedicated fund manager in Ireland.

Suresh Bhaskar, Managing Director of Renewables at ENGIE UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be investing in renewable energy in Ireland for the first time, demonstrating ENGIE’s commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio in the country.

“These solar farms will not only contribute to the country’s clean energy mix but also bring significant economic and environmental benefits to local communities. We are excited to work with our partners to help deliver the Irish energy transition.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!