VSB Poland breaks ground on photovoltaic park

Construction has begun on one of Poland’s largest photovoltaic (PV) parks, located in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship. With a planned capacity of 303-MWp, the Brzezinka project by VSB Polska sets new benchmarks – also on a European scale.

The PV park, which includes an integrated 106-MW-battery energy storage system (BESS), is being developed on a site covering more than 260 ha. northeast of Wroclaw. Full commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2027. By then, approximately 70 km of underground cabling will have been laid to connect the facility to the designated grid connection point, and over 467 000 PV modules will have been installed. With work now under way on the access roads, the project has officially entered the execution phase in the municipality of Olesnica, including the districts of Brzezinka and Syców.

The PV park with its integrated BEES unit marks the first phase of construction. Planning and approval processes for a wind farm with up to 245 MW are already in progress, paving the way for Brzezinka to become a hybrid park – one of the largest in Europe.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by landowners and local officials, including Lukasz Kasprzak, Deputy Director of the Department of Economy and Promotion, Marshal's Office of the Lower Silesian Voivodeship, who said: “Today's groundbreaking is an important milestone not only for the local community, but also for the entire Lower Silesia region. The Brzezinka project aligns perfectly with the objectives of the Lower Silesian Voivodeship's energy strategy, which envisages the development of modern, low-emission energy sources and strengthening the region's energy security. This investment demonstrates the significant impact that can be achieved through cooperation among the regional government, local partners, businesses, and international investors. Thanks to it, we are creating new jobs, supporting local economic development, and investing in a future powered by sustainable energy. The Brzezinka project is an example of the practical implementation of Lower Silesia's goals in climate protection, innovation, and energy transformation – a direction in which the entire region is consistently heading.”

Hubert Kowalski, Managing Director of VSB Polska, commented: “Our close collaboration with local partners and landowners shows how sustainable energy generation, economic development, and community engagement can go hand in hand to create lasting value. With foresight, we are securing long-term commitment and opportunities for the region.”

Dr Felix Grolman, CEO of VSB Group, added: “The start of construction for the Brzezinka project marks the launch of an energy park that will seamlessly combine photovoltaics, wind power, and battery storage. As VSB Group, we are paving the way for further investments. Poland, with its growing electricity demand and increasingly stable policy environment, offers ideal conditions for the expansion of renewable energy.”

