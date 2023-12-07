Sonnedix starts construction of UK solar projects

Sonnedix, a global renewable energy producer, has started construction of a 300 MW portfolio of five solar PV projects. The portfolio, acquired by Sonnedix in December 2022, will contribute to the country’s supply of secure and clean electricity. When completed in early 2025, it will generate approximately 300 000 MWh of renewable electricity per year, enough to power 85 000 UK homes and avoid 58 000 tpy of carbon dioxide emissions.

The portfolio is 100% contracted under the UK Government’s contracts for difference (CfD) scheme, allocation rounds AR4 and AR5, providing long-term price stability and revenue certainty. CfDs provide a guaranteed price for electricity via 15-year contracts with the Low Carbon Contracts Company.

The portfolio comprises five ground-mounted solar PV plants across England, including Cowley Complex (County Durham); Gonerby Solar (Lincolnshire); Winkburn Solar Farm (Nottinghamshire); Gammaton Solar (North Devon), and Lawns Solar (Lancashire). They range in size from 120 – 20 MW and are being built by Ameresco Sunel Energy Ltd.

Sonnedix is scaling rapidly its UK renewables footprint and in the region of 270 jobs will be created during the construction phase. Its aim is to become a crucial UK renewables player through the development, co-development, and acquisition of renewable projects at all stages of asset maturity.

Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix, commented: “Over half of total capacity awarded in this year’s CfD round was to solar projects, demonstrating the crucial role solar has to play in the UK’s transition to renewable energies. We are proud to be a part of this transition. Today’s news is a vital step in the continuing growth of Sonnedix’s UK capacity. This will be a significant contributor of clean electricity, helping the UK meet its decarbonisation and energy security goals. We’re excited to be moving ahead with construction and progressing our position as a key player here.”

