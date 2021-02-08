SirajPower’s solar portfolio continues to grow in the UAE

SirajPower, one of UAE's leading distributed solar energy providers, has reported significant growth as it doubled its solar assets in 2020 to achieve 100 MWp distributed solar portfolio. The company currently operates and maintains more than 180 facilities in the UAE – this covers an area of 600 000 m2 of roofs, the equivalent of 112 football fields, and displaces 65 000 t of CO 2 emissions. With one of the largest portfolios in the market, the company expects to bolster its position in the UAE and accelerate its development to take the regional distributed solar sector to new heights.

To maintain its market dynamic and achieve its ambitions to become a regional green leader, the company began to provide new technologies such as solar hybrid systems with battery storage for distributed generation. Furthermore, the company started offering Operations and Management services to other solar plant owners beyond its own portfolio.

SirajPower’s performance in 2020 was also marked by the financial transaction signed with Apicorp, which established the GCC’s largest lease-funding platform for distributed solar energy, as well as the first non-recourse finance deal for the commercial and industrial market. The US$50 million portfolio debt financing will help to expand SirajPower’s offering to businesses regionally. To close this deal, the company was supported by Creek Capital, a Dubai-based climate impact investor that counts SirajPower as one of its portfolio companies.

Despite being a five-year-old company, SirajPower was able to build a solid reputation in implementing practical, cost-effective, and sustainable solar rooftop and carport solutions.

