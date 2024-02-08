Innova acquires planning consent for Scottish solar development

Planning approval has been granted for Innova’s proposed solar development at Parkhill Farm.

Following on from the company’s successful ownership and operation of the existing Park Hill solar development at the same location, located 4.5 km north of Arbroath and 1 km east of Letham Grange, Parkhill South solar farm is Innova’s first planning approval in Scotland. The site will assist the Scottish Government in achieving their target of delivering at least 20 GW of additional low-cost renewable electricity by 2030.

Once built and energised, the site will deliver 14 MW, preventing approximately 2800 tpy of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) being emitted each year and generating enough electricity to power 3800 homes in the Angus District.

Additionally, the biodiversity enhancements planned for the site will provide an overall biodiversity net gain of 89% for habitats and 202% for hedgerows. This will be achieved via new native hedgerows and infill planting, the inclusion of bird boxes, bat boxes, and amphibian hibernacula, and the development of extensive areas of structurally and species-diverse grassland swards.

Richard Turner, Lead Planning Manager at Innova, said: “As our first renewable energy development to achieve planning permission in Scotland, Parkhill South solar farm is an exciting addition to Innova’s growing pipeline of consented projects.

“The 14 MW solar site will not only prevent around 2800 tpy of CO 2 being emitted and provide enough electricity to power 3800 homes in Angus District, but it will also help the Scottish government achieve their target of 20 GW of additional renewable energy by 2030. The site will additionally increase biodiversity by 89% for habitats and 202% for hedgerows.

“Overall, Parkhill South solar farm represents another great step towards achieving the UK’s Net Zero goals – and a fantastic achievement for Innova in our mission to positively improve the environment and benefit local businesses and communities.

“Innova would like to take this opportunity to thank their planning consultants, Ferguson Planning, for all their assistance on the planning application.”

