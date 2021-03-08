JGC awarded Japanese solar project order

JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION has announced that JGC JAPAN CORPORATION, which operates the domestic engineering business of the JGC Group, was awarded an order in December 2020 for the design, procurement, construction and test-run services for a large scale solar power station construction project in the Haze area of Tsu City, Mie Prefecture, Japan, planned by G.K. Succeed Tsu Haze with delivery targeted for March 2023.

The project calls for the construction of a solar power station (site area of approximately 76 ha.) with an output of around 50.95 MW (equivalent to the annual power consumption of about 20 000 ordinary households) in Tsu City.

The JGC Group entered the solar power generation field early in 2012 when the feed-in tariff system for renewable energy in Japan was introduced, and has since then conducted numerous solar power station construction projects. The company established an impressive track record of achievements and accumulated knowledge as a contractor and from a business position.

JGC JAPAN CORPORATION has been involved in this project from the basic design stage and is maximally utilising the knowledge it has gained. The company has supported the customer towards realisation of the project. JGC JAPAN CORPORATION believes that its achievements and detailed response to customer needs were comprehensively evaluated, leading to this order.

As the movement toward low carbon and decarbonisation accelerates worldwide, the JGC Group will continue to actively work on project orders in a wide field, not only solar power but also biomass power generation and offshore wind power generation, and will further contribute to renewable energy within and outside of Japan.

