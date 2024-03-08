Korkia and Global Consulting Energy partner up on Italian agri PV projects

Korkia, a global investor in renewable energy, has formed a development company with Global Consulting Energy, a renewable energy developer focused on southern Italy. Together, the companies aim to develop up to 1 GW of photovoltaic (PV) capacity, contributing to Italy's ambitious targets for accelerating the green transition.

The partnership primarily focuses on the development of solar projects on greenfield and brownfield sites. Other initiatives for the partnership include the development of large agri PV plants on agricultural land in suitable areas. Agri PV refers to the dual use of land for both solar photovoltaic power generation and agriculture. Installing solar panels on agricultural lands has many benefits. Panels create shading for the ground below, protecting crops from heat and allowing for significant water savings.

"We are excited about the planned agri PV projects, which are Korkia’s first. As a key producer of food, Italy is at the forefront of the agri PV trend in Europe, and it has been estimated that around 1 GW of agri PV capacity will be installed by 2026,” commented Michael Sandberg.

The first projects are expected to reach the ready-to-build (RTB) stage by the end of 2024. When ready, the projects will support Italy in its ambitious targets for accelerating the green transition. The state’s goal is to have more than 80 GW of renewable energy capacity in production by 2030,”

"We are delighted to collaborate with Korkia, and to continue making a significant contribution to Italy's renewable energy landscape. This collaboration reflects our commitment to a sustainable energy future. Together with Korkia, we are creating new opportunities in the renewable energy market. I am confident that together we can fully optimise the potential of Southern Italy's rich solar resources,” states Flavio Frigione, CEO of Global Consulting Energy and Chairman of the Board of Directors at FFK Italy Renewables (name of the joined development company formed by Korkia and Global Consulting Energy).

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.