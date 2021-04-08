ReNew Power commissions solar project in India

ReNew Power (ReNew), one of India’s leading renewable energy companies, has announced that it has commissioned a 110 MW solar generation facility in the Indian state of Rajasthan.

As part of the project, ReNew has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India at a tariff of Rs2.49/kWh (US$0.034/kWh) and will provide clean energy to the state of Rajasthan. The 110 MW solar project commissioned by ReNew is a part of an eventual 2300 MW of solar capacity that ReNew is bringing online in Rajasthan. The balance of the 2300 MW of generation capacity will generate electricity to be fed into the national grid, aiding the achievement of India’s target of 450 GW of clean energy by 2030.

Deployment of monocrystalline and bifacial solar modules and state-of-the-art robotic cleaning techniques for ReNew’s finished solar panels will ensure greater efficiency and maximum utilisation of solar modules on the solar farm, which is in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan.

With this commissioning, ReNew’s total solar capacity in Rajasthan stands at 500 MW.

Speaking about the project, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of ReNew, Mr. Sumant Sinha, said “The commissioning of our solar project in Rajasthan is another step in ReNew’s ambitious solar energy program. In Rajasthan alone, we aim to commission 2300 MW of solar power capacity by 2023. As with the Gujarat wind generation project commissioning announced in March 2021, this milestone is an important one for both the Company and India, as we continue to build out renewable power infrastructure, and move the country closer to achieving its renewable energy target.”

