BayWa r.e. secures triple UK solar planning success

BayWa r.e. has received three planning permissions for solar farms in the UK: from Dorset Council for its 30 MW Woodlands and 19 MW North Farm Mannington solar projects in Dorset, as well as from Hart District Council for its 47.5 MW Fleet solar farm project in Hampshire.

As a responsible developer, BayWa r.e.’s project team have consulted closely with stakeholders throughout the respective planning processes to secure these consents. Each project has been designed sensitively as part of an iterative process and will deliver a total of over 95 MW of clean electricity, combined with a plethora of ecological enhancements and community benefits.

All three projects include habitat management plans, which aim to improve biodiversity, helping local wildlife through the planting and maintenance of trees, hedgerow, grassland and wildflower meadow. Additionally, BayWa r.e. will set up community benefit funds for the projects: During the lifespan of the three solar farms, the funds will provide the community with long term, reliable financial backing to support projects that directly and meaningfully impact the Dorset and Hart District Council areas.

Stuart Davidson, Head of Project Development at BayWa r.e. UK Ltd, said: “We are extremely pleased to have received the green light for three solar farms in England. Our development team have engaged positively and closely with local stakeholders throughout the planning process, and we would like to thank everybody who proactively participated in this process to help shape these projects and maximise their benefits. These schemes fully align with CleanPower 2030, and we look forward to working with National Grid in the upcoming gate process to ensure each project can successfully supply the UK grid system with affordable and renewable energy.”

All three sites are planning to commence construction in 2027, aiming for the projects to generate clean power by 2028.

