Innova completes sale of solar farm to Schroders Greencoat

Innova has sold its latest solar photovoltaics (PV) development, Tolldish Hall solar farm, to ISG Renewables (a joint venture platform between Innova and Schroders Greencoat).

This sale marks another significant step as Innova continues to deliver against its 1.4 GW DNO-connected development pipeline and contribute towards the UK’s net zero commitments.

Tolldish Hall solar farm is a 25 MWp site located near Coventry, UK, which secured planning consent in August 2023 and is on track to become operational in 1Q26. The project was awarded a Contract of Difference (CfD) in Allocation Round 6 (AR6) providing long term contracted inflation-linked cashflows.

As part of Innova’s ongoing partnership with Schroders Greencoat, Innova will provide both construction and asset management services for Tolldish Hall solar farm. This transaction contributes to a growing portfolio that now comprises over 141.3 MW of solar PV assets, both operational and under construction, with Schroders Greencoat.

Christian Miller, Senior Investment Manager at Innova, commented: “I am delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Schroders Greencoat with the sale of our sixth solar PV project, and second in 2025, contributing significantly towards our shared goal of net zero. I would also like to extend thanks to TLT as our ongoing legal advisors.”

Matthew Tingle, Investment Director at Schroders Greencoat, added: “We are pleased to see the addition of Tolldish Hall solar farm to the ISG Renewables portfolio. As our portfolio grows, we are not only accelerating the UK’s capacity of installed solar, but also providing investors the opportunity to access long-term, inflation-linked cashflows. We look forward to building on this momentum with Innova and delivering on our combined ambition to support the UK’s provision of a secure supply of energy.”

