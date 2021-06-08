Total Eren selects MYTILINEOS for EPC of solar project

MYTILINEOS S.A. (MYTILINEOS), through its Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit, has been selected by Total Eren for the EPC of the Tutly solar project in Uzbekistan.

‘Tutly’ is a 131.3 MWp solar farm located east of the city of Samarkand, developed by Total Eren, a leading France-based independent power producer (IPP) from renewable energy sources (mainly solar and wind). It is one of the first photovoltaic (PV) projects in the country, and it is essential for meeting the increasing energy needs of the broad area and for assisting the national goals for low-carbon electricity. Construction has already commenced, and the power plant is expected to start feeding power to the grid at the end of 2021.

Specifically, the RSD Business Unit undertook a turn – key contract which includes the Engineering, Procurement and Installation of the PV plant and the high voltage substation. The technology used is single axis tracking system (3.644 trackers), string inverters (625 inverters) and bifacial modules (about 295.000 pcs). The grid connection is through a 220 kV high voltage line through a MV/HV substation of 35 kV/220 kV including 2x100MVA step up transformers.

Once completed, the power plant is expected to produce 270 GWh/yr, enough to supply the needs of about 140 000 people in Uzbekistan while reducing CO 2 emissions by about 160 000 tpy.

This is the 3rd project for the RSD Business Unit in the Central Asia area. The other two projects located in Kazakhstan (‘Nomad’, 28 MWp PV and ‘M-KAT’, 100 MWp PV power plants) were also contracted with Total Eren, which indicates that the company is a trusted EPC partner.

