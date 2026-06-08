Ark Energy has secured approval to connect its hybrid solar and BESS project

Ark Energy has secured approval to connect its hybrid Richmond Valley solar farm and battery energy storage system (BESS) project to the National Electricity Market (NEM).

The project, to be located in northern New South Wales (NSW), has received its 5.3.4.A/B letters confirming it meets Generator Performance Standards and has approval from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and transmission network service provider Transgrid, to connect to the local 330 kV network via its to-be-constructed Richmond Valley switching station.

The grid connection approval follows rigorous testing that included design adjustments, power system modelling, hundreds of simulations, network studies, and workshops.

The industry-leading project will incorporate grid-forming inverter technology and be one of the first hybrid solar and BESS projects in the NEM with a single point of connection.

Ark Energy, CEO, Michael Choi, noted: “We are thrilled to secure grid connection for the Richmond Valley solar farm and BESS. This is a huge achievement and takes us closer to reaching financial close on the project, and our goal of breaking ground in the coming months. This is a flagship project for Ark Energy and once operational it will make a significant contribution to electricity supply and grid stability for NSW and the NEM.”

Construction on the project is targeted to commence later in 2026, with the first stage consisting of a 200 MWac solar farm and a long-duration 275 MW/2200 MWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) BESS.

Ark Energy has a portfolio of utility scale renewable energy generation and storage projects in development in NSW, Queensland, and Tasmania.

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