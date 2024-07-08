Equans secures delivery of six UK solar farms with Low Carbon

Equans, through its new brand Equans Solar & Storage subsidiary, has secured a contract with global renewable energy company, Low Carbon, for the design and build of six new large scale UK solar farms – four of which will include battery energy storage solutions (BESS).

The total capacity of these solar sites is 267 MWp with a total capacity of 95 MW/190 MWh for the BESS portfolio.

These latest solar projects build on Equans existing long-term partnership with Low Carbon. Since 2014, Equans has delivered four solar sites for them, with a further nine projects for large scale solar farms in progress, and many nearing energisation.

Together these projects will provide a total intended capacity of up to 616 MWp. This will generate enough clean renewable electricity to power the equivalent of more than 100 000 homes and provide electricity directly to the local distribution network.

Once operational, the projects are expected to collectively avoid approximately 200 000 tpy of CO 2 e emissions, helping decarbonise the energy sector in line with the UK’s net-zero ambitions.

Gregory Allouis, Energy Solutions Director – UK & Ireland for Equans, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Low Carbon to deliver renewable energy across the UK. Being able to deliver power to so many homes means providing clean energy for thousands of households, while working towards a sustainable future.

“We are committed to building high performing solar farms on time and within budget, ensuring we meet the client’s expectations. We look forward to continuing to develop a strong long-term partnership with Low Carbon to help drive forward the energy transition of our societies.”

Justin Thesiger, Managing Director – Global Supply Chain for Low Carbon, added: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Equans through this latest agreement as we look to progress the build out of our renewables pipeline in the UK. Equans is a trusted Low Carbon partner that we have worked with for a decade and they play a crucial role in helping deliver clean energy infrastructure that is supporting the Government’s decarbonisation targets.”

