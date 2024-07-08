Severn Trent Green Power to construct three large scale solar farms

Severn Trent Green Power (STGP), a renewable energy company with operations across the UK, is to construct three new large scale solar farms, with potential for a fourth.

By finalising a development rights deal with leading international solar company, Elgin Energy, STGP will transform its overall renewable energy output from approximately 350 GWh/y to around 500 GWh/y (electrical equivalent). The three solar farms will add around 150 GWh of generation capacity to the national grid, rising to over 185 GWh once the fourth is energised – enough energy to supply electricity to around 70 000 homes all year.

At present, the company manages 33 solar arrays, generating 16 GWh/y. The growth is expected to take place over a period of two years, while development of each site takes place.

This project signifies Green Power’s continued strategic commitment to grow a diversified renewable energy portfolio.

Farryad Ishaq, Strategy and Business Development Director, said: “While anaerobic digestion remains a core focus of our business, we recognise the significant potential of solar, wind, and hydro power. This deal represents a big step forward in our ambition to power the UK towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

The agreement grants STGP project development rights at sites in three counties:

Leicestershire.

Warwickshire.

North Yorkshire.

A fourth site in Shropshire looks set to be added later.

These strategically-selected sites provide the right conditions for optimal solar power generation, ensuring a significant and new sustainable energy source that can be fed back into the National Grid.

The projects are defined as ‘ready to build’ and include grid contracts, planning consents and land leases so STGP can build, own and operate the solar farm at each location, something it has a proven track record in doing.

The deal further cements STGP’s position as not just as the leading name in the field of anaerobic digestion but also as an emerging force in renewables with a diverse range of assets managed on behalf of its parent company, Severn Trent Plc.

Ronan Kilduff, CEO of Elgin, added: “We are proud to support Severn Trent Green Power in its ambitious move towards a diversified renewable energy portfolio. This partnership embodies our shared commitment to a low-carbon future and together, we are helping the world become climate neutral before 2050.”

