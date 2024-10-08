RWE starts Polish solar project construction

RWE has further expanded its Polish solar business. After commissioning the first solar farm from a construction pipeline of more than 100 MW in June, RWE has now started the construction of another utility scale solar project in Poland. Around 40 000 ground-mounted photovoltaic panels will be installed in the municipality of Deszczno (Lubuskie voivodeship) in Midwestern Poland.

Borek solar project consists of three solar farms (two 10 MW and one 4 MW) with a total installed capacity of 24 MW. The solar farms will be able to supply green electricity to approximately 10 500 Polish households annually.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, stated: “Solar power plays an increasing key role in the Polish energy transition. Borek solar project is the next milestone in our journey to leverage Poland’s sunny conditions with great sites for solar energy. As a major player in the Polish renewables market for more than 15 years, RWE is keen to further develop, construct and operate solar and wind farms in Poland.”

RWE in Poland – a driver of the energy transition

RWE is an important player in the Polish renewables market. RWE Renewables Poland operates wind farms with a total installed capacity of 541 MW and solar plants with a total capacity of 54 MW. The company is developing further green projects and currently has more than 100 MW of solar capacity under construction in this market. Building on its long-established renewables business in Poland, RWE is currently developing its first Polish offshore project, the F.E.W. Baltic II offshore wind farm.

