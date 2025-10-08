Terrawatt’s first photovoltaic project enters construction phase

Terrawatt, a Rome-based renewable energy start-up, has entered the first construction phase of its portfolio of photovoltaic (PV) projects, marking a key milestone in the company’s growth.

With a pipeline of approximately 250 MW of solar PV under development across Italy, Terrawatt is now preparing to deliver its first operational plant in Monte San Vito (province of Ancona), set to break ground by the end of 2025.

The project will install just under 1 MWp of capacity, producing enough clean electricity to prevent around 540 tpy of CO2 emissions – equivalent to 16 200 t over the plant’s 30-year lifespan. Operations are expected to begin in the 2Q26.

Patrick Donati, Founder of Terrawatt, responded: “This project is a significant step for Terrawatt. Securing approval and moving into construction – even in the challenging context of a site located near an airport – confirms the strength of this approach. It shows our ability to navigate complex regulatory frameworks while delivering high-quality renewable infrastructure.”

Launched in 2022, Terrawatt has quickly built a strong platform for growth. The Monte San Vito plant not only represents the company’s first operational project but also ushers in the next development phase, covering construction, grid connection, and the signing of power purchase agreements (PPAs). These milestones will act as a springboard for Terrawatt’s wider portfolio, now advancing through various permitting stages.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!