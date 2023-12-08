Cubico’s Delta’s Edge solar project enters operations

Cubico Sustainable Investments, one of the world’s largest privately-owned renewable energy companies, has announced the commencement of operations at Delta’s Edge, a 135 MWdc solar photovoltaic (PV) project situated in Carroll County, Mississippi, the US.

With this site now producing power, Cubico now has over 750 MW of operational renewable energy projects in the US and over 1.4 GW across North America (the US and Mexico).

The solar farm, one of the largest in the state of Mississippi, commenced commercial operations on 30 November 2023. It will provide renewable energy to over 14 000 homes and businesses across the state.

According to the most recent Solar Energy Industries Association Insight Report, this project coming online represents an approximate 30% increase in the amount of installed solar PV in the state of Mississippi.

The project has a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with wholesale electricity utility Cooperative Energy, and successfully closed tax equity financing in August 2023, supported by Raymond James and Monarch Private Capital.

Delta’s Edge is Cubico’s first operational project to be connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the second largest regional transmission network in the US and a key future growth market for the business. Cubico also has a pipeline of 270 MW of clean energy projects under construction and approximately 1 GW of projects in development across the country.

Stacey Kusters, Country Head, USA, commented: “We are pleased to announce the successful commissioning of Delta’s Edge solar project, a significant milestone that fortifies the strong growth trajectory of our US business. With a long-term PPA in place with well-established local utility Cooperative Energy, this project exemplifies our commitment to advancing the renewable energy transition across the country and making a positive impact on local communities.”

