Edison receives new capacity at FER-X auctions

Edison accelerates its growth path in renewables, confirming its position among the main winners of new capacity at the FER-X auctions and announcing the start of additional construction sites for over 500 MW, in addition to the current 250 MW under construction. The new projects, most of which stem from the results of the wind and photovoltaic auction and partly developed on the market, include over 300 MW of wind power – including complete reconstructions of plants with latest-generation wind turbines – and approximately 200 MW of new photovoltaic power. The projects will be concentrated mainly in Piedmont, Abruzzo, Campania, Puglia, and Sicily.

The opening of the new construction sites will result in an investment of over €600 million and, according to estimates, will employ a total of around 1000 work-ers and 200 supplier companies.

“Edison confirms its leadership in Italy's energy transition, a result of which we are particularly proud. The success achieved in the recent FER-X auctions demonstrates our ability to be competitive in the market from an industrial and technological point of view, but also the solidity of our development model. This excellent result allows us to accelerate our growth in renewables, with the aim of doubling our installed green capacity in the coming years and making a concrete contribution to achieving the country's decarbonisation targets,” said Nicola Monti, CEO of Edison.

In terms of the group's organic growth and development, Edison further accelerated its Strategic Plan in 2025, completing construction projects totalling approximately 200 MW throughout Italy. New projects include photovoltaic plants in Sicily (55 MW), Campania (27 MW) Veneto (16 MW), and wind farms in Basilicata (9 MW) and Abruzzo (80 MW), which have been completely rebuilt, more than doubling renewable generation capacity while reducing the number of wind turbines by 73%.

“In the first 10 months of 2025, we increased investments by 38% compared to the same period in 2024 and completed new green installations for approximately 200 MW on schedule, confirming our growth objectives. In 2026, we will complete an additional 250 MW of wind and photovoltaic plants, in addition to opening further construction sites for over 500 MW. At the same time, if regulatory conditions allow, we are working to equip the system with the necessary flexibility and storage tools, such as hydroelectric pumping, in order to ensure more efficient and competitive use of energy, as well as to increase the resilience of territories in the face of climate change,” commented Marco Stangalino, Executive Vice President Power Asset Edison.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

