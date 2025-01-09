LONGi and Solarpro co-operate on largest Romanian PV plant to date

Solar module manufacturer, LONGi, has signed on to supply a new Romanian photovoltaic plant being built by Solarpro – a leading European O&M and EPC contractor of photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage systems (BESS). The project, scheduled to go online in mid-2025, will deploy over 285 000 LONGi modules for a total capacity of 174 MW. It is currently the largest solar project in Romania, of all those running or under construction, and will generate enough electricity to power 115 000 households.

Solarpro’s CEO, Krasen Mateev, commented: “At Solarpro, we selected LONGi for their proven track record in delivering high-performance, reliable technology that supports our mission to be a leader in sustainable energy solutions in Europe. Our shared dedication to innovation and quality allows us to consistently meet our customers' expectations while contributing to the global shift toward clean energy.”

LONGi Europe President of Utility Business Group,. Leon Zhang, added: “We’re proud to continue our partnership with Solarpro and for the opportunity to supply such a groundbreaking PV project for the region. We designed the Hi-MO 7 module for just such large scale solar energy plants where efficiency and quality are needed to deliver long-term benefits. This is where we can contribute meaningfully to reducing balance-of-system costs now, and O&M later.”

LONGi will deliver its Hi-MO 7 module for the plant, a product designed specifically for use in utility scale contexts. The Hi-MO 7 is based on high performance and hybrid passivated dual-junction cell (HPDC) technology and features an efficiency of up to 22.6%, a high bifacial ratio of around 80%, and reliable performance even in extreme weather like high heat.

High PV potential at site to help partners contribute to Romanian climate goals The plant will be located in the district of Oltenia, southwest of Bucharest. Leading southeast European renewables developer, CWP Europe, owns the project, with Grup Blauer serving as the developer, alongside Solarpro as builder. The region where the plant is being built sees some of the highest average irradiation levels in the country and has one of its highest PV power generation potentials. The project’s developers are aligned with Romania’s Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan and aim to contribute to its renewable power goals. With the clean energy it will add to the grid, the plant is expected to reduce regional greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 95 000 tpy.

