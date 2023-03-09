Menlo Electric supplies Ignitis Group with Jinko Solar modules for Polish PV farm

In the times of supply chain disruptions, and rapidly changing prices of components, more and more developers and EPCs are turning to distributors to provide equipment for utility scale projects on time and in full. That was the case for Poland-based PV farm project Sunrise developed by Ignitis Group, for which Menlo Electric was contracted to provide modules.

Ignitis Group is an energy holding company located in Vilnius, Lithuania. Ignitis Group‘s mission is to provide important contribution to decarbonisation of the electricity production by 2030. Its subsidiaries are involved in the power and heat generation and distribution, natural gas trade and distribution, and supporting services.

Menlo Electric's mission is to facilitate energy transition by improving access to top-quality components. The distributor is one of the top three distributors of Jinko Solar and Risen Energy modules in Europe and the official distributor of JA Solar panels and Sungrow, SolarEdge, and FoxESS inverters and batteries. The company exceeded €150 million in revenue in 2022, completes over 1000 orders serving 300+ clients monthly.

The first phase of the project utilised more than 30 000 Tiger Pro bifacial modules with 540 Wp power each from a world-leading Tier 1 manufacturer, Jinko Solar. This module fulfilled the demanding technical and project requirements such as efficiency, capacity, degradation rate. The installation completed in this phase will generate sufficient electricity to power 6000 households with clean, solar energy.

First phase of the project shall start commercial production in 2Q23, while the follow-up shall go live in 1Q24.

“It was important for the Ignitis Renewables project team, based on the results of the tender procedure, to select a company with an extensive experience in the industry, as Ignitis Group collaborates only with the most trustworthy professionals with an extensive experience of the renewables market,” commented Paulius Kalmantas, Communication Partner from Ignitis.

Guaranteeing a quick delivery time was critical for the success of the project. It took approximately only two months from an indicative offer to the final deliveries.

“The cooperation with Menlo Electric was very smooth. Ignitis Group received detailed answers to its questions whenever needed. As a result, there was a clear understanding of each other‘s requirements from day one of the collaboration,“ added Kalmantas.

Menlo Electric took care of all the details: from the documentation including declaration of conformity, product cards, certificates, manufacturer's guarantees to ensuring the timely deliveries of all batches.

“Ignitis Group is highly satisfied with the result of collaboration between both companies. We are looking forward to collaborating with Menlo Electric again in the future,” concluded Paulius Kalmantas.

From Menlo Electric's side, the project was led by Wojciech Borsucki, Sales Director North Poland: “The contract for 17 MW meant assuring timely deliveries of more than 30 000 panels. In these times of disrupted supply chains in photovoltaic industry, it required a lot of effort, but I am glad that the final result satisfied Ignitis. We will be happy to work with Ignitis again in the future.”

