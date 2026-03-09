Lyra Energy reaches financial close on 255 MW Thakadu solar project

Lyra Energy has achieved financial close on its 255 MW Thakadu solar power project in South Africa, marking a major step forward for one of the country’s largest privately-contracted renewable energy developments.

The milestone follows the earlier announcement of long-term power purchase agreements with a portfolio of private sector offtakers. Those agreements underpin the ‘anchor offtake’ of the 255 MW development – and reflect sustained demand from South African corporates and industrials seeking price stability, energy security, and measurable decarbonisation outcomes.

Eben de Vos, Head of Lyra Energy, commented: “Reaching financial close is a significant moment for Lyra Energy and for Thakadu. We have secured long-term offtake with leading businesses and translated that demand into bankable, funded generation capacity. Our focus is on delivering physical assets that supply real electrons to the grid – not just simply trading power.”

Thakadu stands apart in a market where many participants aggregate and resell power from third-party assets. Lyra Energy originates, finances, builds, owns, and operates its projects, maintaining accountability across the full project lifecycle. This structure provides customers with direct alignment on performance, delivery timelines, and long-term asset management.

de Vos added: “Our customers are entering into long-term partnerships backed by industry stalwarts like Scatec, who have been reputably responsible for developing and operating renewable assets in country since the birth of the sector. That integrated approach provides certainty – from financial close through to commissioning and decades of operation.”

Commercial operation of phase one is expected in 1H27.

Once fully operational, the 255 MW Thakadu project will supply substantial clean energy capacity to the South African grid, supporting industrial growth while contributing to emissions reductions. Construction is also expected to generate local employment and socioeconomic development opportunities in the surrounding communities.

de Vos highlighted: “At a time when reliable supply remains critical to economic performance, projects like Thakadu demonstrate that privately contracted renewable energy can be delivered at scale. Lyra Energy is building long-term generation capacity that supports business resilience and South Africa’s broader energy transition.”

With funding secured and construction commencing on phase one, Lyra Energy moves decisively into the delivery stage of a flagship project designed to provide dependable, competitively-priced renewable power for years to come.

In an increasingly competitive market, Thakadu reflects a model built on infrastructure ownership and long-term operational responsibility. Rather than relying on short-term procurement of third-party power, Lyra Energy develops its own generation capacity and remains engaged through construction and operations.

de Vos concluded: “We control the critical elements – site development, grid integration, financing, construction, and long-term operations. That continuity reduces execution risk and strengthens alignment with our customers over the full duration of their contracts.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global from 2025! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!