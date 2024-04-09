Luxcara achieves financial close for Danish PV portfolio

Luxcara a European infrastructure asset manager, and Bayerische Landesbank have achieved financial close for a solar photovoltaic (PV) portfolio located in Denmark. The portfolio has an installed capacity of 315.7 MWp.

The Danish portfolio is one of Northern Europe’s largest solar power-plant sets. It consists of three large scale projects, two in the region of Zealand and one in Jutland. The three solar plants, Barmosen (137.3 MWp), Faxe (111.6 MWp) and Vildbjerg (66.7 MWp) were energized late in 2022, and were fully connected to the grid in 2023.

The parties have agreed to keep the volume of the financing confidential.

“We are really excited to reach this important milestone for this landmark portfolio with Bayerische Landesbank. This demonstrates again the high quality of our projects and provides us with more flexibility to accelerate the energy transition,“ commented Nils Driemeyer, Finance Director of Luxcara.

