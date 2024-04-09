SUSI Partners invests in buildout of utility scale renewables projects in the Philippines

SUSI Partners, through the SUSI Asia Energy Transition Fund (SAETF), has entered into an investment agreement with experienced Southeast Asian developer, Alba Renewables, to support the development, construction, and operation of utility scale, ground-mounted solar PV and onshore wind projects in the Philippines.

The transaction will see SUSI participate in the buildout of a regional utility scale renewables platform with a focus on the Philippines while supporting Alba’s broader growth plans across Southeast Asia. SUSI’s investment will focus on funding the construction of designated projects over the next 24 months and enables Alba to upscale their development activities and operational capacity.

Benefitting from Alba’s longstanding renewable energy development experience, SUSI’s investment expertise, as well as both parties’ strong regional networks, the partnership is well positioned to quickly reach significant scale, which is a crucial requirement in the context of the energy transition in Asia.

The investment with Alba further accelerates SAETF’s capital deployment, which, in combination with the strong project pipeline, has prompted a re-opening of the Fund until September 2024.

