Scotland’s largest community solar farm gets green light

Arran Community Renewables, a Community Benefit Society based on the Isle of Arran, has been granted planning consent for a 6 MW solar farm, with the aim of generating 5600 MWh of clean renewable energy from 2027.

Glenkiln solar farm will be located around 1 km west of Lamlash and will provide enough renewable energy to meet one-quarter of the island’s domestic power needs. The £5 million project will be the largest 100% community owned scheme of its kind in Scotland.

Arran Community Renewables was set up in 2020 by trustees of Arran Eco Savvy and is wholly owned by its members. It provides an opportunity for residents to own a stake in the provision of local renewable energy, alongside the establishment of a new community benefit fund for the island.

With planning consent secured, the focus of the project now turns to securing construction finance, increasing local membership and maximising opportunities for community benefit. Arran Community Renewables will be supported at this stage by Democratic Finance Scotland, as they lead one of largest community share raises of any UK energy project to date.

Chris Grainger, Director, Arran Community Renewables, commented: “With this decision, we move one step closer to realising the full potential of true community-led renewables and the benefits that a project like this can bring to the island. The hard work is not over, but we look forward to the next stage – securing construction finance, growing our local membership and getting boots on the ground.”

The scheme has been developed to date with support from both North Ayrshire Council and Local Energy Scotland, with development funding provided by Scottish Government's Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (CARES).

Morven Lyon, Head of Democratic Finance, DTA Scotland, added: “We are delighted to be supporting Arran Community Renewables as they prepare to launch their community share offer for what will be Scotland’s largest community solar farm. This project is a stellar example of a community taking the lead in the renewable energy transition, ensuring that the long-term benefits are shared equitably and sustainably.”

Through its community shares support service, DTA Scotland has supported 17 community energy projects to raise finance through community shares. These projects have collectively raised more than £12 million through community shares from almost 5000 citizen investors.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.