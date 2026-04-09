Qualitas Energy acquires operational solar portfolio in Poland

Qualitas Energy, a leading global investment and management platform with a dual focus on both funding and developing renewable energy, energy transition, and sustainable infrastructure, has announced the acquisition of a portfolio of nine operational solar photovoltaic (PV) plants in Poland, with a total installed capacity of 376 MWp.

The portfolio has been acquired from a joint venture between Better Energy Holding A/S and Industriens Pension. All assets were developed and constructed by Better Energy and reached commercial operation between 2021 – 2024.

The nine projects generate over 400 GWh of clean energy annually, sufficient to supply electricity to approximately 210 000 households. The plants are geographically diversified across Poland and connected to three different distribution system operators (DSOs): Tauron, Energa, and Enea.

The portfolio benefits from a robust and diversified revenue framework, combining long-term Contracts for Difference (CfDs) in Poland with power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed with industrial and investment-grade offtakers. Qualitas Energy also plans to hybridise the assets with battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the coming months, supporting enhanced grid stability and unlocking additional value.

Active in the Polish market since 2020, with two offices and a dedicated team of approximately 30 experienced professionals, Qualitas Energy is adding these projects to its existing presence in the country. This footprint includes the 113 MWp Milkowice solar PV plant, the third-largest solar park in the country, which is also at an advanced stage of hybridisation with a BESS, as well as two additional solar PV plants under construction, with a combined capacity of 117 MWp and expected to reach commercial operation in 2H26.

This transaction marks the first investment under the company’s latest flagship vehicle, Qualitas Energy Fund VI, launched at the end of 2025. With its investment period open since February 2026, the Fund is already demonstrating strong deployment momentum amid ongoing fundraising efforts.

“This acquisition marks a defining step in consolidating our presence in Poland, a market with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential in renewable energy. The scale and complexity of the transaction further highlight our ability to originate, underwrite and structure high-quality deals in challenging environments,” said Adrián Cabrejas, Partner – Germany & Poland at Qualitas Energy.

“This investment underscores our ability to deploy capital efficiently while progressing the fundraising of Qualitas Energy Fund VI. We are particularly excited to activate this flagship Fund, which marks the beginning of a strong pipeline of opportunities we have lined up,” added Oscar Pérez, Managing Partner & CEO at Qualitas Energy.

Qualitas Energy was advised by Accura and CMS Poland (legal), Barlovento Applus+ (technical), and Deloitte Poland (financial and tax).

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