Springwell solar farm secures planning consent which enables construction

Springwell solar farm has secured a major planning milestone after the UK Government granted it a development consent order (DCO), enabling the project to progress towards construction.

The consent follows a detailed examination process which, since the application was submitted in November 2024, has included extensive consultation with local communities, stakeholders, and statutory bodies. The feedback gathered during this process helped shape the project, which has been jointly developed by EDF power solutions Ltd and Luminous Energy.

EDF power solutions UK’s Director of Storage, Solar, and Private Wire, Matthew Boulton, responded: “This decision is an important step forward for Springwell solar farm. We welcome the government’s approval following a thorough review of the project. I would like to thank everyone who took part in the public examination process and consultations. As the project moves forward, we remain committed to working collaboratively with local communities and partners to reduce the impacts of construction while delivering long-term benefits for the region.”

Located between Sleaford and Lincoln in Lincolnshire, Springwell will make an important contribution to the UK’s future energy mix by providing enough renewable, secure energy to power over 180 000 homes every year once operational.

The Springwell project also includes 12 km of new footpaths, over 15 km of proposed new hedgerows and a community growing area, which would be available for public use. A community benefit fund would provide £400/MW of installed capacity to support local projects.

EDF power solutions and Luminous Energy will now consider the details of the consent and programme for delivery of the project, before engaging with stakeholders and the community on our plans to bring this project forward into construction. Once this is complete, it is planned for Springwell to export electricity to the national grid from 2029.

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