FRV Australia and Genesis commission Lauriston solar farm

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia, a leading developer of sustainable energy solutions, and part of Jameel Energy and the Canadian infrastructure fund, OMERS, has announced the commissioning of the Lauriston solar farm, in partnership with Genesis Energy.

As one of New Zealand’s pioneering large scale solar projects, with an installed capacity of 63 MWp, Lauriston stands as one of the largest operational solar farms in the country. Developed in partnership with Genesis Energy, who also has a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) signed, this project marks a significant milestone in shaping New Zealand’s renewable energy future.

Located in Canterbury, on a 93-hectare site near Christchurch (the largest city on the South Island), Lauriston solar farm features nearly 90 000 solar panels capable of generating up to 100 GWh/y – enough to supply energy to over 13 000 households. By contributing to New Zealand’s renewable energy supply, this project supports the country’s transition to net-zero emissions by 2050.

The project’s construction was conducted by Beon Energy Solutions and has created approximately 100 jobs, with three permanent staff now responsible for the operation and maintenance of the facilities. Additionally, the collaboration with the Lauriston School will support educational programs focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) over the next five years.

FRV Australia, Genesis, and Beon Energy Solutions celebrated this milestone at an event that also included representation from local and national institutions, highlighting the positive impact of this project for the region and the country.

Carlo Frigerio, CEO of FRV Australia, responded: “Lauriston solar farm represents our vision of building a sustainable future through innovative renewable solutions, generating direct social and environmental benefits for local communities and the country.”

Malcolm Johns, CEO of Genesis, added: “To achieve our climate goals, we must transform our energy mix towards renewable sources. Lauriston solar farm represents a significant step in this direction, showcasing the power of strategic partnerships in the energy transition. For New Zealand to achieve net zero carbon by 2050, 60% of the country’s energy needs must come from electricity, compared to approximately 38% today – at least 95% of that electricity must be renewable, up from around 80% today. Our solar program will contribute to this additional renewable energy supply, and it’s fantastic to see our first project come to fruition.”

