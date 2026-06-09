RES builds world’s largest internationally certified GWO Solar workforce

RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, has trained and certified 271 solar technicians under the internationally-recognised Global Wind Organisation (GWO) Solar standards, making it one of the largest group of technicians certified under an international solar training standard anywhere currently in the industry.

The milestone was reached at RES’ Training Centre in Albacete, Spain, which became the first RES facility to achieve official GWO Solar certification in December 2025. Since then, 75 new technicians have completed GWO Solar Safety Training (S-ST) and Solar Technical Training (S-TT), while 196 experienced technicians have been formally merited into the standards – preserving and validating years of accumulated expertise against a consistent international benchmark.

The solar sector is growing rapidly in scale and complexity, placing increasing demand on verified technical competence and consistent safety standards across markets. The GWO Solar standards are designed to address exactly that need, and RES is now one of the first major companies to implement them at operational scale.

RES has already planned the next phases of rollout across Mexico, Chile, the UK and Italy, with the goal of creating a globally standardised solar workforce built on a single framework of technical excellence and safety competence.

Dennis Elsberg, Vice President HSQE Global Services at RES, commented: “As a global leader in the energy transition, we have a responsibility to develop the people who make clean energy happen. The GWO Solar standards give us a consistent framework to do that at scale – one that validates existing expertise, raises the bar for new entrants, and helps ensure that solar operations are safer and more effective wherever in the world we work. What we have built in Albacete is a model we intend to replicate globally.”

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