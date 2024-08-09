Acciona Energía seizes contract for photovoltaic plant in Croatia

Acciona Energía has announced that it has been awarded a 12-year Contract for Difference (CfD) by the Croatian energy market operator, Hrvatski Operator Trzista Energije (HROTE), for the photovoltaic plant Promina (189 MW), currently under development.

Promina will be built in the Sibenik-Knin county in southern Croatia and will be the largest solar plant in the country upon commissioning in 2027. It will have more than 300 000 photovoltaic modules that will produce 320 GWh, enough to meet the energy needs of 69 000 households, which will reduce CO 2 emissions by 140 000 tpy.

The CfD was assigned through a competitive tender and is part of a support scheme drawn up by the Croatian government and HROTE. The scheme was approved by the European Commission to accelerate the production of renewable electricity and contribute to the EU’s decarbonisation targets.

As part of the project, Acciona Energía will also build a new 400 kV interconnection substation on the site to transfer the energy into the national transmission grid.

In addition, the Promina photovoltaic plant will fall under the company’s Social Impact Management programme, which re-invests a portion of the facility’s annual revenue to support education, wellness, and environmental stewardship programmes in the communities in which it operates.

Promina marks a further step forward in Acciona Energía’s commitment to the Croatian renewables market. It will join the Opor (27 MW) and Boraja II (45 MW) wind projects under construction, and the Jelinak wind complex (30 MW), which the company has been operating in Croatia since 2013. Upon completion of these projects, Acciona Energía is expected to be main producer of clean energy in Croatia, with around 8% of the country’s renewable installed capacity and 20% of the solar installed capacity.

