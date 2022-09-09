Voltalia accelerates its growth in the UK with two solar projects

Voltalia has announced that it has won contracts for difference (CfD) for the Clifton and Higher Stockbridge projects in the recent Allocation Round 4 (AR4) auction.

In the context of a climate emergency and rising energy prices, there is an urgent need for projects that respond to the UK’s legally binding net zero commitments and deliver energy security. This transition can be achieved by producing green energy at a competitive price. In this context, Voltalia has announced that it has been successful in the recent CfD AR4 auction securing 20-year contracts for two 45 MW photovoltaic (PV) projects in the 2024/2025 delivery year.

Following the contract award, Voltalia has launched construction of the two 45 MW solar projects, Clifton Solar and Higher Stockbridge Solar. Both projects are located in Dorset, UK, with Clifton Farm located near Yeovil and Higher Stockbridge located nearby in Sherbourne. Together the two plants will generate the equivalent amount of clean, renewable energy as is consumed by more than 50 790 inhabitants in the UK a year. The commissioning dates are planned for 4Q23 and 1Q24.

In the UK, Voltalia now owns a portfolio of five solar and storage facilities under operation and construction with a total capacity of 179 MW. Its track record in the country also includes construction and operation for third-party clients of 23 solar and storage projects totalling 195 MW.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded the 90 MW Clifton and Higher Stockbridge CfD contracts. This latest win highlights our commitment to the UK market and our support of the country’s ambition to see 95% of electricity being low carbon by 2030. These projects demonstrate that solar projects can be rapidly deployed, which can contribute to the power market rebalancing. Following the 49.9 MW solar power sales contract for the City of London Corporation in 2020 and the 32 MW / 32MWh Hallen battery energy storage system (BESS) storage power plant in 2021, these latest projects allow us to further strengthen our position in the UK, one of the leading renewable energy markets in the world,” said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

