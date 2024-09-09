Iberdrola jumps into Queensland with solar farm

Iberdrola Australia has announced that construction works are underway at Broadsound Solar and Battery, its first project in Queensland, Australia.

The 376 MW Broadsound Solar Farm and 180 MW (2hr) co-located battery energy storage system (BESS), located at Clarke Creek, about 2 hours north-west from Rockhampton, will generate enough electricity to power 145 000 homes.

The project will deliver up to 350 jobs during construction during its approximately two-year construction schedule. Iberdrola Australia’s CEO and Chairman, Ross Rolfe AO, said: “After providing energy to Australian customers, including Queensland commercial and industrial businesses, for many years we’re excited to soon be able to generate energy in locally here with the Broadsound Solar Farm and BESS project.

“With more than 20 years of experience working in Australian communities we’re looking forward to this big step into the Queensland market and adding to our 1.7 GW of energy assets in operation across the country,” Mr Rolfe stated. “It’s been great to work with the local community, the First Nations people, and in particular the Queensland Government and Isaac Regional Council to deliver this project to deliver clean and affordable energy.”

Project snapshot:

376 MWdc Solar farm.

180 MW / 2-hour battery.

Construction of solar and battery expected to be completed in mid 2026.

Up to 350 jobs created during construction.

Developed on the land of the Barada Kabalbara Yetimarala (BKY) People and the company has continued to work closely with them on the project.

A Community Benefit Fund has been established and tailored to the local community needs during construction and for the operational life of the project.

Sustainability initiatives:

Regeneration of local creeks in the project and general region to improve important fauna movement corridors.

Ground cover and soil health improvement project to improve the condition of pasture grasslands.

Cycad research project on the Cycas terryana. The project will expand the body of knowledge of the species, and its response to management intervention.

