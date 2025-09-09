ESB energises its first wholly-owned solar farm in Ireland

ESB has energised its first wholly-owned solar farm, Bullstown, located in County Meath, as part of the Group’s ambition to develop 1.2 GW of solar by 2030.

Construction of the multi-million-euro solar farm commenced on the 44-acre site in January 2024. Now energised, Bullstown solar farm will generate 8.4 MW, enough to power more than 2000 homes per year. The project was delivered for ESB by partners Greencells and Powercomm.

Following the energisation of the site, ESB is set to launch the Bullstown solar farm community benefit fund in early 2026, which will distribute grants to organisations in the local area.

Eoin Naughton, Solar Development Manager at ESB, commented: “As part of our ‘Net Zero by 2040’ strategy, we are committed to expanding our solar energy portfolio. Over the past year, solar energy production has experienced exponential growth, and Bullstown marks a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering 1.2 GW of solar capacity by 2030. This energisation is just the first of many solar projects we will deliver – supporting Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon future whilst bolstering our energy independence.”

ESB’s Net Zero by 2040 strategy includes a commitment to deliver more than a fivefold increase in renewable generation to 5000 MW, with solar playing an important part in this alongside offshore and onshore wind, battery, and green hydrogen projects. Bullstown solar farm forms part of ESB’s pipeline of utility scale solar farms throughout the midlands, south, and south-east of Ireland.

