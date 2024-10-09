Fluence provides advanced energy storage systems to Statkraft

Fluence Energy GmbH, a subsidiary of Fluence Energy, Inc., a global provider of intelligent energy storage, operational services, and asset optimisation software, will supply and service a 58 MWh battery-based energy storage system to Statkraft for Germany's largest hybrid solar and storage project.

The project in Zerbst, Saxony-Anhalt, will include a 47 MW solar park combined with a 16 MW battery-based energy storage system. The plant will be the largest hybrid project in Germany, with enough capacity to save around 32 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions, according to Statkraft’s calculations.

The project was awarded to Statkraft as part of Germany’s Innovation Tenders. Organised by the Federal Network Agency, the tenders aim to accelerate the development of hybrid renewable assets to increase sustainability and efficiency across the energy system.

This will be the sixth time that Fluence provides battery technology to Statkraft, Europe’s largest renewable energy producer. In addition to the latest project in Germany, the company is delivering and maintaining battery energy storage systems to Statkraft in the UK and Ireland.

Markus Meyer, Managing Director of Fluence Energy GmbH, stated: “The increased focus on deploying renewable energy combined with storage assets is a great opportunity for Germany. Large-scale battery storage systems ensure energy security, limit curtailment, and are a forward-looking solution for the energy system. As a company with German roots and heritage, we are excited to work with our partners on transforming the way we power Germany for a more sustainable future.”

Brian Perusse, Vice President Sales & Market Development, EMEA, added: “We are pleased to be selected again as Statkraft’s partner in the delivery, operation, and servicing of high-quality energy storage systems. Building on our joint experience of delivering some of the most innovative projects in the UK and Ireland, we are excited to see Statkraft’s latest contribution to the energy transition in Germany.”

