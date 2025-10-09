Edify powers ahead with capacity investment scheme win to deliver clean energy

Leading renewable energy company, Edify Energy, has been awarded a capacity investment scheme agreement by the Australian Federal Government for its Smoky Creek, Guthrie’s Gap (Queensland), and Nowingi (Victoria) solar power stations.

The 300 MW Smoky Creek solar power station and 300 MW Guthrie’s Gap solar power station, co-located near Biloela in central Queensland together with the 300 MW Nowingi solar power station in northwest Victoria are set to make a major contribution to the clean energy economies of Queensland and Victoria, with over AUS$1.5 billion injection into their local communities, First Nations business, local employment, and local supply chains over the life of the projects.

These projects are a continuation of Edify’s advanced hybrid solar power stations, which combine low-cost solar energy with the dispatchability and stability properties of grid-forming battery technologies, to meet the stringent demands of a high renewables penetration market.

They will each be supported by a capacity investment scheme agreement from the Federal Government.

Edify Energy Executive Chairman, John Cole, commented: “This is a cracking result for the Edify team and a strong endorsement of our cutting-edge solar power station design. By harnessing top-tier technologies, we will deliver stable, firm dispatchable solar energy – efficiently and at the times of day it is most needed. With over AUS$1.5 billion investment into local communities, First Nations groups and Australian suppliers, these projects will bring lasting benefits to the Biloela and Carwarp regions, through new jobs and use of domestic supply chains. Edify is once again at the forefront of Australia’s energy transition, driving innovation and new energy system infrastructure for the good of our communities and the National Electricity Market. We’re grateful to Minister Bowen and the Federal Government for backing our vision and recognising the strength of our team and projects. With Government backing bold, future-focused energy solutions, the country’s carbon dioxide emissions reduction targets are in sight – and Edify is ready to lead the charge.”

Smoky Creek and Guthrie’s Gap solar power stations will be built on the traditional lands of the Gaangalu Nation People.

Nowingi solar power station will be built on the traditional lands of the First Peoples of the Millewa-Mallee.

